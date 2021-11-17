November 17, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Milan-Romagnoli, appuntamento con Raiola per il rinnovo. La verità sulla Juve

Milan-Romagnoli, appointment with Raiola for renewal. Juve’s truth | first page

Mirabelle Hunt November 17, 2021 2 min read

Always professional, correct, and never a misplaced word. Alessio Romagnoli is one of the positive notes for Milan first in the standings. He is no longer a regular player, but he makes his contribution constantly (6 posts from 1 in the league so far). That downsizing, he accepted a new role as a luxury reserve, with compelling responses on the pitch. Where it matters most. The group he leads values ​​him, and Peuli values ​​him as well as the company. Who in fact would be happy to renew the contract, which expires in June. However, it is not easy to reach the finish line.

player will – Romagnoli earns €5 million net per season, a very rich contract he signed with the previous owner (when Sergio Berti followed him). Milan can’t reach these numbers now An important player, yes a captain, but no longer a key player. But there is room to talk about it, to try to meet each other. The 26-year-old centrist, despite some opinion polls from the prime minister and some recruitment from Lazio, would like to stay in Mila.n.

the meeting – And then everything can change. So much so that the news of the past few hours, rumors Sportitalia that it A meeting in the next few days between Milan, Romagnoli and Raiola’s agent. The first direct comparison to understand whether there are conditions to move forward together. Alessio wants to listen to the club’s proposal: he knows that it will most likely be less than his current salary, but he wants to understand how much. Then draw their own conclusions. Meanwhile, Raiola is still thinking of Juventus as a premise for his client: An idea for the time being, also born of Allegri’s respect for the Rossoneri commander, which could become something else if the dialogues with Maldini and Massara do not produce the desired results.

See also  De Marchi in pink jersey

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

AC Milan, scouts in Italy and Romania under 21: talents in the crossfire

November 16, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Formula 1, Giovinazzi in Formula E from 2022 with Dragon Penske

November 16, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

“A slave to my thoughts, I wanted to disappear undisturbed.”

November 16, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

1 min read

Covid: Curfew returns to Ireland – last hour

November 17, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

US announces diplomatic boycott at Beijing Winter Olympics, ‘Post’ scoop

November 17, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Black Friday 2021 There is already talk of a strike on deliveries: What risks could we run into?

November 17, 2021 Karen Hines
7 min read

Why do BTS fans, even in Italy, define themselves as “the army” and why in Korea there are those who hate the group

November 17, 2021 Lorelei Reese