November 17, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

"Cooper's training continues the right way, conditions are growing" - OA Sport

“Cooper’s training continues the right way, conditions are growing” – OA Sport

Mirabelle Hunt November 17, 2021 2 min read

Elite group training continues and gets more active and the Women’s Multipurpose Group on the slopes of Mount Cooper (Colorado, United States). Only Marta Pacino is missing (who will be on stage at the double slalom in Levi, Finland, over the weekend) but her absence was made up for by the Jetmen blue team.

In fact, in the United States, they are busy Dominic Paris, Christoph Enrhofer, Emmanuel Pozzi, Mattia Cass, Matteo Marsaglia, Pietro Zazzi, Niccol Moltini, Riccardo Tonetti and Guglielmo Busca. Regarding the women’s sector, we see it working Federica Brignoni, Sofia Jogia, Elena Cortone, Francesca Marsaglia, Roberta Melici, Caroline Pichler, Nicole and Nadia Delago. The girls, among other things, have in the past few hours received a welcome visit from hostess Lindsey Vonn. In addition to this leisure moment, the work is really great, since the athletes alternate superheated and downhills in a profitable way.

national team coach, Gianluca Relvi, evaluates the situation: We are training well in Colorado – Explains to the official website of FISI – We struggled a bit the first few days because the snow, even here, doesn’t arrive once it did a few years ago, and even with artificial snow it’s hard. In any case, the experts were able to equip about 70% of the slopes. About three days ago we reached 100% and this It allows us to do about a minute and a half sprint in race conditions, so we are very satisfied.”

At this point, Ralphie delves into the details: The girls are doing well, those who go to Killington for the Giants on Saturday 27th November will do a few more days of relegation, then we’ll move on to the Giants and some of them will be taking part in the Nur-Am Cup trials at Cooper. Races to be followed by another two days of training, to move early next week to the East Coast in the direction Killington, hoping they can complete the track because the temperatures are still high there.”

Photo: La Presse

See also  There's still an ocean to a basketball class

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Milan-Romagnoli, appointment with Raiola for renewal. Juve’s truth | first page

November 17, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

AC Milan, scouts in Italy and Romania under 21: talents in the crossfire

November 16, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Formula 1, Giovinazzi in Formula E from 2022 with Dragon Penske

November 16, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

The gesture that shocked the web

November 17, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Bribery over Armed Forces rivalry: 14 arrested in Naples for corruption

November 17, 2021 Noah French
6 min read

Superbonus 110, but do devices count or not in calculating spending limits?

November 17, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

“Yes I have a bad voice, it’s a physical defect, but you fell”

November 17, 2021 Lorelei Reese