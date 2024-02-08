February 8, 2024

Microsoft responds to FTC over Activision Blizzard layoffs: They're already planned

Gerald Bax February 8, 2024 1 min read

Layoffs Activision Blizzard It was already planned before the acquisition. This is basically the answer he gave Microsoft for the new attack Federal Trade Commission (FTC)the US antitrust authority that wants to split the two companies.

What does the FTC want to achieve?

Activision Blizzard's cuts have already been expected

Microsoft's response, which its lawyers filed with the court hearing the takeover after the FTC appeal, was clear: “Activision was already planning to cut a significant number of jobs while it was still operating as an independent company.” For this reason, the Antitrust Authority's requests will simply be based on the wrong basis.

Procedural issues aside, the statement is interesting in itself, because it shows how Activision Blizzard has already decided to remove some branches of the company, in particular those linked to the export sector, regardless of the outcome of the deal with Microsoft.

As for the rest, it has to be said that the FTC is unlikely to be able to resolve the takeover at this point, so many are wondering what it actually wants to achieve. In any case, it is his prerogative to try.

