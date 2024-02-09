GTA 5 has sold more than 195 million copies, and Red Dead Redemption 2 61, according to the latest official data.

In its latest financial report, covering the last quarter of 2023, publisher Take Two revealed this GTA 5 He sold others 5 million copiesto reach the record 195 million copies It has sold out since its debut in September 2013 (second only to Minecraft). This represents a growth of 2.6% compared to the previous year, which shows how the series, which has sold more than 420 million copies in total, is off the charts.
Very very good Red Dead Redemption 2Which sold another 4 million copies in the period referred to, bringing its total to 61 million. The Red Dead Redemption series has reached 86 million copies, an overall growth of 5 million copies compared to September 2023.
With this data, it's not hard to understand why the wait for GTA 6 is truly frantic, so much so that Take Two explained how the game's demo launch also helped monetize Chapter 5.
Other data
Take Two's other landmark series also performed well, with NBA 2K24 selling 7 million copies. We're not at GTA levels, but it's still an excellent result.
