GTA 5 has sold more than 195 million copies, and Red Dead Redemption 2 61, according to the latest official data.

In its latest financial report, covering the last quarter of 2023, publisher Take Two revealed this GTA 5 He sold others 5 million copiesto reach the record 195 million copies It has sold out since its debut in September 2013 (second only to Minecraft). This represents a growth of 2.6% compared to the previous year, which shows how the series, which has sold more than 420 million copies in total, is off the charts.

GTA V game sales

Very very good Red Dead Redemption 2Which sold another 4 million copies in the period referred to, bringing its total to 61 million. The Red Dead Redemption series has reached 86 million copies, an overall growth of 5 million copies compared to September 2023.

Red Dead Redemption 2 game for sale

With this data, it's not hard to understand why the wait for GTA 6 is truly frantic, so much so that Take Two explained how the game's demo launch also helped monetize Chapter 5.