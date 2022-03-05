Microsoft has completed the acquisition of Nuance for $19.7 billion – Nerd4.life

Microsoft completedObsession to a small difference for total $19.7 billion: The conclusion of the operation came after the positive opinion expressed by the British authorities.

It was announced nearly a year ago, that Microsoft’s acquisition of Nuance would allow the Redmond home to acquire the technical know-how of the company, which specializes in developing Artificial intelligenceAnd make it grow more.

By tradition, the agreement will allow Nuance to maintain a certain degree of operational independence, with Mark Benjamin remaining the company’s CEO and reporting to Scott Guthrie, executive vice president of Microsoft Cloud and AI.

The two wrote an official post together saying they are intent on advancing AI and cloud-related technologies to create solutions that transform the way people work, shop, bank and get help.

With this acquisition successfully closed, everyone’s eyes are clearly on another important operation that must get the approval of the authorities: the purchase of Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion.