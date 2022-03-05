March 5, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Microsoft has completed the acquisition of Nuance for $19.7 billion - Nerd4.life

Microsoft has completed the acquisition of Nuance for $19.7 billion – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax March 5, 2022 1 min read

Microsoft completedObsession to a small difference for total $19.7 billion: The conclusion of the operation came after the positive opinion expressed by the British authorities.

It was announced nearly a year ago, that Microsoft’s acquisition of Nuance would allow the Redmond home to acquire the technical know-how of the company, which specializes in developing Artificial intelligenceAnd make it grow more.

By tradition, the agreement will allow Nuance to maintain a certain degree of operational independence, with Mark Benjamin remaining the company’s CEO and reporting to Scott Guthrie, executive vice president of Microsoft Cloud and AI.

The two wrote an official post together saying they are intent on advancing AI and cloud-related technologies to create solutions that transform the way people work, shop, bank and get help.

With this acquisition successfully closed, everyone’s eyes are clearly on another important operation that must get the approval of the authorities: the purchase of Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion.

See also  Google Stadia is on Chromecast, celebrated with Borderlands 3 free for the weekend - Nerd4.life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Details about frame rate, resolution, ray tracing and graphics modes – Nerd4.life

March 4, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Spartacus project coming? – Multiplayer.it

March 4, 2022 Gerald Bax
1 min read

Is the launch a disaster? – Multiplayer.it

March 4, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

The kidnapping of the Russian oligarch Mortasho: 65 million boats sealed

March 5, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Intesa San Paolo, Alessandra Florio will lead the regional administration of Marche-Emilia

March 5, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

That’s what it is. Arissa protests

March 5, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Attacked by a Tosano customer, on trial for injuries

March 5, 2022 Karen Hines