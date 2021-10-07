October 7, 2021

Microsoft explains how to get the update from Windows 10 without TPM 2.0 – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax October 7, 2021

Microsoft explained in a tutorial how to activate a fileUpdate and Windows 10 a Windows 11 In systems that do not have RPM 2.0, but only TPM 1.2. It is clear that Redmond continues to recommend that the new operating system be installed only on computers that meet the recommended requirements. However, at the same time it provided information to install it almost everywhere.

To use the following method, you must first check that you have enabled TPM in BIOS. To check, you just have to enter the BIOS and search for it (follow the instructions provided by the manufacturer of the device or assembler). Of course there is no need to specify that, because we will modify a file System logsIt is recommended that the following operations be performed only by users who know what they are about to do and know how to follow their steps in case of errors. Having said that, let’s move on.

  • Press the key combination Win + R and type regedit;
  • Once in the system logs, go to HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINESYSTEMSetupMoSetup;
  • Right click and select “New”, then REG_DWORD (32-bit);
  • Give it AllowUpgradesWithUnsupportedTPMOrCPU as the name;
  • Change its value to 1.

You should now be able to get the update to Windows 11 even if you don’t have TPM 2.0. The alternative is always to use ISOAlso provided by Microsoft.

