Miami on SuperTennis and SuperTenniX: The Program

double sunshine

A few hours after the coronation of the new king and queen of Indian Wells, the circus moves to the other American coast for the combined Miami, the second tranche of tennis’ most famous “double”: the Sunshine Double, the successful company in history for only seven men (Djokovic, Federer, Currier, Chang and Sampras). and Rios and Agassi) and three women (Graf, Clijsters and Azarenka). And so after they trained their eyes on the spectacle of the prestigious California event, SuperTennis fans were called into a full immersion with the stars and stripes.

The WTA 1000 in Miami, live and exclusively until the last 15 (final scheduled for Saturday 2 April), will see all the stars of the women’s circuit except for world number one Ash Party. Defending the blues will be Camila Giorgi, who will return after nearly three weeks of rest, and Jasmine Paolini, who is back in action after exploiting California.

The clear window on the men also remains open for the second ATP Masters 1000 of the season: every day we will pick the best match of the day just finished and broadcast it at 9am and 2pm; A window that will open, of course, first into the many blues fields in the beginning (in the entry list there are 5, starting with Matteo Berrettini and Jannnk Sinner in search of redemption after the sweet and bitter performances of Indian Wells).