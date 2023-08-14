Messi, viewership in the US and an upcoming documentary

Leo Messi Football history continues to be written. Even in In the states United. The Argentine star has broken records on social media, doubled ticket sales and established historic numbers in television broadcasts. In this context, Apple TV gAs a tribute to them, Luville will produce the seriesThe.

As “Ole” reports, however Documentary He will also talk about Messi’s career, with a special focus The event that led to his arrival in MLS. The story will be told in six episodes and produced by Tim Pastore, Patrick Milling Smith, Brian Carmody, Matt Renner and Scott Boggins.

Messi with combined goals

As reported by Agence EFE, the series dedicated to Messi will complement another one on the same stage. “It will also focus on Messi’s career by telling his story through five appearances. FIFA World Cup with the Argentina national team, leading to victory Qatar In 2022“. Apple TV hasn’t revealed what its title will be or when it will be released.

Messi, a Marvel goal: this time the celebration is like Spiderman

Messi and football beat basketball and American football for the first time in America

During Messi’s debut against Inter Miami on Sunday 16 July, live coverage of the match against Cruz Azul valid League Cup Recorded 12,500,000 visitors is coming The most watched football game of all time in American television history. For the first time, football was favored over basketball and American football, which had their all-time high of 11 million viewers.

Is this not enough? with Over 480 million followers, Messi has gone viral on social media LeBron James, Tom Brady, Stephen Curry, tiger Woods And Jimmy Butler. Simply a King Midas.





Inter Miami, it will be a reunion with Messi: Tata Martino is the new coach



