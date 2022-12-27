WhatsApp, if you have these smartphones, will no longer work: be careful

From the beginning of the new year it will be necessary to change smartphones, or rather: those who still have some old devices will have to do so.

The announcement was made a few months ago, and now time is running out: in a few days the well-known instant messaging application will no longer be compatible with some models.

Among the incompatible smartphones, there are many models with Android operating system as iOS, and the versions that the app will stop working are not too old. Let’s see which ones they are.

WhatsApp will stop working with these operating systems

Those who need to use WhatsApp even on an old smartphone should check the installed OS version.

Starting in early 2023, WhatsApp will no longer work with smartphones that have iOS 12.1 or Android 4.2 Jelly Bean installed.

It seems that the news is not of much concern to Android users, also because only a few of them still own Android Jelly Bean, which was released ten years ago.

Even more disturbing is the announcement regarding smartphones from Apple: iOS 12.1 dates back only a few years, more precisely to 2018.

What mobile phone models will be affected

At Apple, you will be overwhelmed by the novelty of the iPhone 5 and 5C.

As for Android devices, the list is long and varied.

On Samsung, for example, WhatsApp will not work on S3 mini, S2, Samsung Galaxy core and Ace 2 models.

However, at Sony, Xperia Net, Arc S and Miro will participate, while at LG many models, such as Optimus 4X HD, Optimus F3, 5 and 6 will no longer support WhatsApp.

Moreover, HTC Desire 500, Huawei P1, Ascend D1 and Mate will not be able to use WhatsApp.

Therefore, anyone who owns an Android smartphone should check their OS version to avoid unpleasant surprises.

How to check your Android version

Checking your Android version is very intuitive and simple, or at least quite similar to most versions. For simplicity, you need to do this:

In the menu of your smartphone, you need to select the “Settings” icon.

Then go to “phone information” and select the “Android version” item.

If you see fruit candy on the screen that opens, your smartphone is not compatible with whatsapp since the beginning of 2023.

Thus, if you still want to use the app, you need to change it now.