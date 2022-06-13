June 13, 2022

Infortunio Olivera

Matías Oliveira, exam results: news from Uruguay

June 13, 2022

For more than a moment he feared the worst Matthias Oliveirawhich was forced during the Uruguayan Panama Saturday evening to a forced exchange 39 minutes into the first half.

The left-back really tried it stay in the fieldbut after a few minutes he had to leave the green rectangle to make way for Matthias Fina, Roma defender.

Immediately it is fear the worstdue to the bad injury sustained by knee who saw him as the protagonist and tears Which accompanied the exit from the Oliveira stadium.

Luckily , As we told you exclusivelyto buy new light blue It’s not a serious injury, because Sprain of the inner collateral ligament of the knee. So there is nothing particularly worrisome: his return, as revealed by the agent, can be visualized from the inside About twenty days.

Photo: Getty – Oliveira injured in Uruguay

More confirmation then came from official channels From the Uruguay national team, who explained on Twitter how “Exams conducted in Matias Oliveira have Except for serious injury. The full-back is already working on recovering from a knee injury.”.

Then the defender thanked everyone for Support Messages Through your Instagram profile. All fans, both of them silicion As far as in Naples, they can shoot well Feeling relieved.

to any concern recoveryOliveira will notice week off Before starting rehabilitation and existence In Dimaru with teammates early July 8. At that point, the medical staff in Naples will “closely” examine the defender.

