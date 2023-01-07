January 7, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Manchester United falls to the Frenchman: Does he not challenge Napoli?

Mirabelle Hunt January 7, 2023 1 min read

The season, which was interrupted in December due to the Qatar World Cup, has finally resumed.

the Naples by Lucian Spalletti He actually took the field for the first match after returning from the break. The Azzurri’s performance was nothing short of sensational and the final result attests to that, ie1-0 Immediately San Siro against theInter.

This is the first defeat in league For Napoli, the negative result no longer undermines the certainties built in the first part of the season, also in light of the round of 16. Champions League.

Kolo Mani (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Manchester United wants Kolo Mwani!

Will face the blues Eintracht Frankfurt Which, however, can lose a very important pawn.

It’s about Randall Kolo MwaniThe French striker is the protagonist of the last World Cup. According to what was stated Sky Sports DThere will be many clubs interested in the player.

In particular, the Manchester United He is ready to snatch it from the German club as early as January. If the transfer materializes, Eintracht will have to challenge Napoli in the last 16 of the Champions League without their starting striker.

residence » Football news in Naples » Manchester United falls to the Frenchman: Does he not challenge Napoli?

See also  Italy called up for the 2022 World Games. Federico Pezzolini called number 15 in blue - OA Sport

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

The discovery of Elizabeth’s ship in the quarry

January 6, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Friday’s first two singles (Live on TV from the 9th)

January 6, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Motor Valley News – Iron Links is serving crews for the 24 Hours of Daytona

January 5, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

3 min read

Lottery Italy, here are 5 golden tickets. 5 million euro first prize in Bologna – Chronicle

January 7, 2023 Noah French
3 min read

Fines, the decision of the municipalities to cancel them by January 31

January 7, 2023 Karen Hines
3 min read

Leo in professional growth: your horoscope for today, Saturday, January 7

January 7, 2023 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

There is also Italy represented by D-Orbit

January 7, 2023 Karen Hines