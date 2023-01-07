Manchester United falls to the Frenchman: Does he not challenge Napoli?

The season, which was interrupted in December due to the Qatar World Cup, has finally resumed.

the Naples by Lucian Spalletti He actually took the field for the first match after returning from the break. The Azzurri’s performance was nothing short of sensational and the final result attests to that, ie1-0 Immediately San Siro against theInter.

This is the first defeat in league For Napoli, the negative result no longer undermines the certainties built in the first part of the season, also in light of the round of 16. Champions League.

Kolo Mani (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Manchester United wants Kolo Mwani!

Will face the blues Eintracht Frankfurt Which, however, can lose a very important pawn.

It’s about Randall Kolo MwaniThe French striker is the protagonist of the last World Cup. According to what was stated Sky Sports DThere will be many clubs interested in the player.

In particular, the Manchester United He is ready to snatch it from the German club as early as January. If the transfer materializes, Eintracht will have to challenge Napoli in the last 16 of the Champions League without their starting striker.