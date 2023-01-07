The Commission. Jabeur tries again, Muguruza-Bencic stands out in the second 500 at the start of the year – OA Sport

There was still some trace of actual tournament participation in Adelaide’s second WTA 500. Of course, the issues belong to the Tunisians Anas Jaber and romanian Irina Camelia Bijouboth semifinalists in Adelaide 1 and one entered here as the second seed and the other with the more classic of the special exemption.

Moreover, Jabeur actually finds himself ranked number one by virtue of conceding both Iga Swiatek how many Jessica Pegula, moving forward with Nations Cup commitments in Poland and the United States. This means that the Spaniards were also climbing in the sowing Paula Badusa and other USA Daniel Collins.

However, the first round that gets more attention is inevitably the one between the Spaniards Garbin Muguruza and Switzerland Belinda Bencic: It cannot be defined as a great classic, but the fact remains that the two have actually faced each other four times in the course of their competitive course. All in one high-impact quarter-final venue.

No Italian at first, ever since Camila Giorgi She was eliminated in qualifying by Romania’s Sorana Cirstea. The similar event held in 2022 was the American winner Madison Keyswhich although the Nations Cup is expected to start again (whether or not there will be a last-minute loss remains to be seen).

WTA 500 ADELAIDE 2 2023: Board

Garcia (France) [4]- Farewell

Haddad Maya (Brazil) – Qualifier/Lucky Loser

Ostapenko (LAT) – Qualifier/Lucky Loser

Muguruza (Spain) – Bencic (Switzerland) [8]

Collins (USA) [10]Qualifier / Lucky Loser

Pavlyuchenkova [PR]Qualifier / Lucky Loser

Forlis (Australia) [WC]- Alexandrova

Azarenka [WC]Kudermetova [6]

Keys (USA) [7]Qualifier / Lucky Loser

Kvitova (Czechoslovakia) – Samsonova

Peugeot [SE]-Hunter (Australia) [WC]Kontaveit (EST) – Padosa (Spain) [9]

Kasatkina [5]- Rybkina (Kaz)

Qualified / Qualified Lucky Loser / Lucky Loser

Qualifier / Lucky Loser Krejikova (CZ)

Goodbye Jaber (TUN) [2]

