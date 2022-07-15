July 15, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Making it an open world would have required 15 years of development - Nerd4.life

Making it an open world would have required 15 years of development – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax July 15, 2022 2 min read

During a long interview with Japanese magazine Famitsu, Producer Naoki Yoshida stated that Final Fantasy 16 He has no world open world Otherwise it may need approx 15 years of development.

Yoshi-P explains that the development team preferred to focus on other elements that they felt were more important.

“When I played Final Fantasy I, I thought ‘this is a movie-like gaming experience,'” Yoshida said during the interview (translated by VGC). “Production, dialogue, drama, column. Sound: they were all mixed together to create the best possible gaming experience. Final should deliver.” Fantasy 16 this kind of experience.”

“Moreover, it is necessary to understand the general scheme of the game design, taking into account the strengths of the team itself. And when I looked at these elements, I came to the conclusion: ‘I think the open world will not be suitable for what we are planning now.’


Final Fantasy 16

Next, Yoshida talked about his goals in Final Fantasy 16 and how it would take 15 years of development to reconcile them with an open world:

“I want the story of a hero who saves the world, because this is Final Fantasy. I want a summon to go wild and destroy the map. I want to launch this game as soon as possible. I can’t launch it in multiple pieces.”

“If we consider these four main points, I think it is practically impossible to order everything. With a development period of 15 years, we have had the opportunity to take on the challenge of an open world. After all, it is almost impossible in terms of time and cost. Create a global story within an open world.”

See also  Fan has created an iOS app to help keep track of tasks - Nerd4.life

“I thought the development team was interested in this point. Making what we think is the best story, in an experience that combines games and movies, doesn’t necessarily require an open world.”

We remind you that Final Fantasy 16 will be available on PS5 in a whileSummer 2023. In the same interview, Producer Yoshida also mentioned that the game does not have turn-based fights because the guys don’t like it and gave some small peeks in the next trailer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Advertise a loyalty program with rewards, including money for PSN – Nerd4.life

July 14, 2022 Gerald Bax
3 min read

The James Webb Space Telescope uses a 68GB SSD

July 14, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Planetary and deep fryers, what to buy on Prime Day

July 14, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

Surprising Curacao over USA, Holland beats Japan – OA Sport

July 15, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Fines also for those who benefit from charging poles, everyone benefits

July 15, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Netflix announces dates for new event in 2022

July 15, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Wine goes to space, to tropical scraps and vintage bottles

July 15, 2022 Karen Hines