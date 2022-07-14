Advertise a loyalty program with rewards, including money for PSN – Nerd4.life

Sony announced playstation starsa loyalty program Which will debut in 2022 and with up to the waiting list Rewards For all PS5 and PS4 players.

As explained on the PlayStation Blog, PlayStation Stars will be free at launch and once registered, players will be able to earn various rewards by completing a variety of campaigns and activities. For example, with “Monthly check-in(Monthly check-in) Simply play any title to get a prize. Other campaigns require you to win tournaments, win certain prizes, or even become the first successful platinum player in your local timezone.

All PlayStation Star members will have the opportunity to earn money loyalty points, which can be redeemed in a catalog that may include PSN wallet funds and PlayStation Store items. PlayStation Plus subscribers will also automatically earn points for PS Store purchases.

That’s not all, because the PlayStation Stars Awards are also “digital collectiblesAccording to Sony’s description, “digital representations of what PlayStation fans value, including figurines of famous and beloved characters from games and other forms of entertainment, as well as hardware inspired by Sony’s history of innovation.” There will always be new collectibles to acquire, extremely rare to covet or something surprising to collect just for fun.”

What do you think, will you participate in Sony’s PlayStation Stars loyalty program? Let us know in the comments.