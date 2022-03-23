March 23, 2022

Magnitude 6.9 earthquake off Taiwan – last hour

Samson Paul March 23, 2022 1 min read

(ANSA) – Taipei, March 23 – A 6.9-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the coast of Taiwan. This was reported by the USGS. According to the US Geological Survey, the quake struck at a depth of 10 km, 70 km south of Hualien City.

There were no reports of injuries or major damage so far.

The Taiwan Meteorological Services reported an initial tremor of magnitude 5.4 at 01:06, followed by another earthquake at 01:41 of magnitude 6.6. Two minutes later, aftershocks with a magnitude of 6.1 occurred.

The government sent alerts to residents’ mobile phones.

The island of Taiwan, located at the junction of two tectonic plates, is subjected to regular vibration by earthquakes that can be fatal if they are of magnitude 6 or higher, but their effects depend on the location and depth at which they occur.

The Usgs rated the danger posed by today’s earthquake as “green,” and projected a small number of casualties and damage.

In January, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit the island’s east coast, without causing damage or casualties. (handle).

Reproduction is reserved © Copyright ANSA


