Ukraine, Peskov: “We will use nuclear weapons only if the existence of Russia is threatened”

after orderAlert from the Russian nuclear deterrent system on February 27Three days after the conflict began, Vladimir Putin issued another alarming warning to Westerners. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained in an interview with CNN: “In Russia we have a concept of internal security and it is a public one. You can read all the reasons for using nuclear weapons. Weapons can be used according to our concept.

Expert: “The probability of using atomic warheads is rising” – The words came after journalist Christiane Amanpour asked him if the Russian president ruled out the use of atomic weapons in the context of the Ukraine conflict. Among other things, Ulrich Kohn, a nuclear weapons expert at the University of Hamburg and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, citing the New York Times, identified a “low” but “increasing” probability that Moscow would decide to use nuclear weapons. “Secondary” tactics, that is, of less power than the bombs that destroyed Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945. Primarily, according to his analysis, by throwing them against uninhabited areas instead of Ukrainian troops, for demonstration purposes. “It’s horrific to talk about these things – Cohn commented – but we must consider that this has become a possibility.”

Pentagon spokesman: Peskov’s words about the nuclear danger – Pentagon spokesman John Kirby described Moscow’s comments on nuclear energy as “dangerous.” “This is not how a responsible nuclear power should act,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. Meanwhile, Kirby said the Pentagon sees no signs of a need to “change the deterrence posture.”

At NATO we discuss chemical and nuclear weapons. One of the topics of the NATO summit scheduled for Thursday in Brussels will also be determining a common response in the event that Putin turns to chemical and biological weapons (or worse, nuclear weapons). For some European leaders, this should be a “red line” but the US president remains cautious, preferring to speak of “serious consequences”. Across the Atlantic, Moscow has also denied the allegations, calling them “malicious insinuations”. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov responded, “We do not have such weapons.”