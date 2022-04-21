Macron increases his lead over Le Pen by 57.5% to 42.5% – World

According to the daily metric of polling institute IPSOS, President Emmanuel Macron increased by 1.5% – after last night’s televised debate – the gap over presidential rival Marine Le Pen.
Macron today accounts for 57.5% of voting intent (versus 56% yesterday) and Le Pen 42.5% (compared to 44% yesterday).
far-right presidential candidate, Marine Le Pen, swipe today a Emmanuel Macron In her words, “very contemptuous, very arrogant” during last night’s televised debate before Sunday’s poll. “In front of me – said Le Pen at the press conference in Roy, in the north, during an election meeting with the transporter – I had an equal Emmanuel Macron, very disdainful, very arrogant, even in his position. I don’t think it surprised him. None of the French who suffered from This arrogance and this contempt for 5 years.” The far-right candidate criticized the “irregularities” and “fake news” promoted by Macron’s supporters. According to her, Macron’s choice was “a very violent and brutal vote, in which lies are multiplied.”
Reproduction is reserved © Copyright ANSA
