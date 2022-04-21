Macron increases his lead over Le Pen by 57.5% to 42.5% – World

According to the daily metric of polling institute IPSOS, President Emmanuel Macron increased by 1.5% – after last night’s televised debate – the gap over presidential rival Marine Le Pen.

Macron today accounts for 57.5% of voting intent (versus 56% yesterday) and Le Pen 42.5% (compared to 44% yesterday).

far-right presidential candidate, Marine Le Pen, swipe today a Emmanuel Macron In her words, “very contemptuous, very arrogant” during last night’s televised debate before Sunday’s poll. “In front of me – said Le Pen at the press conference in Roy, in the north, during an election meeting with the transporter – I had an equal Emmanuel Macron, very disdainful, very arrogant, even in his position. I don’t think it surprised him. None of the French who suffered from This arrogance and this contempt for 5 years.” The far-right candidate criticized the “irregularities” and “fake news” promoted by Macron’s supporters. According to her, Macron’s choice was “a very violent and brutal vote, in which lies are multiplied.”