France, fire at a uranium processing plant. The emergency plan has been activated

Samson Paul September 21, 2022 2 min read

French Agency Who monitors the country’s nuclear power plants (Asn) Claimed to be activated emergency center After a fire broke out in a factory containing uranium In southeast France. The station is managed by French energy giant EDF. According to the information sent to the supervisory authority, the fire will be brought under control. There is no news of any consequences for the employees. “We are still working to secure the site,” the plant manager said, adding that he could not yet comment on any potential impact on nuclear safety. According to Edf, the Romans-sur-Isere facility where the fire broke out Produces fuel for nuclear reactors On the basis of enriched uranium.

This is another problem with French nuclear plants. More than half of France’s 54 factories are out of service. A situation that has already cost 29 billion euros, and forced France to import electricity from abroad for the first time. The French government has begun the complete nationalization of the group (which it already owns 84% ​​of) to meet the massive investment plan required.

