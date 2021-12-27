Love Island Italia, the second edition of the reality show with Giulia De Lellis in danger? indiscretion

The second season of love island italy made by Julia de Lillis It seems to be in the balance. The summer reality show, which aired in June 2021, may not be confirmed for its second season.

In fact, the platform that hosted the reality show, Discovery PlusThen the TV channel true time, I have always enthusiastically welcomed the broadcast of episodes love island But watching the numbers did not boom as expected.

The first edition of realityAnd Won by Rebecca DiFilippo and Evin WolfWatch 6 couples of men and women living together in a beautiful villa in the Canary Islands. Through coexistence, coordination provides that love can flourish between Lovers. The person favored by the public can win €20,000, possibly shared with the partner, if it is related to a real interest and not just a game strategy.

Now, months after the first broadcast, some rumors have surfaced about the unconfirmation of the second season of the format. Secondly Giuseppe Candela e Dagospia.itHere are the rumors circulating these days:

for the first time on Discover + then landed on him At present. reality show love island with behavior Julia from Lellis, except for the usual shock reports, it certainly hasn’t left its mark. Will there be a second season? A decision will be made in January but given the costs and results obtained it will be in the balance. refused toimpact?

The reality show allowed some couples to get to know each other, but unfortunately they all broke out, even the winners. If, in fact, the interval between Dennis Bergamine e Monica Already announced, one in between Christina Carpana e Antonino Gizardo It was a surprise, as well as the winners. So we look forward to receiving certain news in the second season of love island italy.