Here is who will replace him

written by Marta Vitolano The

According to some rumors, “Men and Women” columnist Tina Sipolari could say goodbye to the show forever: here’s who could replace her.

They have appeared in recent weeks Several news regarding the upcoming edition of the book “Men and Women”. Although there are still a few months left until the start date, we’ve been talking for a few weeks about who’ll be there in September and who won’t be confirmed. Fans are no longer hanging around and can’t wait to discover all the news that awaits them. From the classic Throne tronists to the new entries related to the Over Throne. But apparently, according to the latest rumors, as also reported by Amalfinotizie.it and Novella 2000, There will also be changes on the horizon on the “opinion leaders” front..

Referring to these rumors, Tina Sipolari may not be reassured as a columnist – which he’s been covering for years with Gianni Sperti – starting in September. The news of his alleged farewell to the dating program caused quite a stir and elicited several mixed reactions. There are those who love her and appreciate her sarcastic and hilarious way of working and those who would agree to replace her. But in this regard, who can replace him?

Men and women Tina Cipolari say goodbye to the program? Here is the so-called “substitution”

We immediately determine that at the moment these are just rumors, as reported in Amalfinotizie.it and Novella 2000, and nothing is confirmed or denied. However, according to these rumors, if Tina Cipolari had not been reconfirmed, we would have already considered default alternative. Rumors in this regard speak of Karina Casella.

The most attentive will certainly remember that Karina Casella has long been a columnist on the show and has achieved great success. Therefore, his presence can certainly give a different and original interpretation of the events and of the program itself. Even if it is currently inconceivable that Maria de Filippi would abandon the most beloved columnist among men and women. On the contrary, he could consider adding Karina Casella to the already existing pool of commentators. However, as mentioned, it is a matter of assumptions and foolishness, we just have to wait for updates in this regard.