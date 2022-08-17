August 17, 2022

No Dow Blitz, Rockets and Stones Against Police - Chronicle

London: London Bridge fire, ‘under control’ – world

Samson Paul August 17, 2022 1 min read

The fire that broke out under railway bridge in Southwark, in the London Bridge area, is “now under control”, according to the Twitter profile of London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who was retweeted from the fire brigade. “There are currently no reports of injuries,” they said. The investigation team of firefighters will start an investigation to understand the cause of the fire. After the first moments of fear, the truth more than anything else caused inconvenience due to the closure of roads in the area, the closure of four railways, and the Jubilee metro line partially suspended. According to a media reconstruction, the fire could have started from two electric cars parked near the railway line with the consequent rise of a column of smoke that hit the passing trains in the area and some surrounding buildings.

The London Fire Brigade intervened with ten fire engines and about 70 firefighters. Southwark and London Bridge stations – where the Underground and rail lines pass – are both closed. The area between America Street and Great Suffolk Street was cordoned off and residents were told to close their doors and windows.

