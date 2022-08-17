Abu Mazen corrects the picture after the statements about Israel: “The Holocaust is the most heinous crime in modern history.” Lapid and Schulz’s indignation

The response from the President of the Palestinian National Authority, Abu Mazen, who made clear his accusations about Israel’s fiftieth holocaust, was not long in coming. “The Holocaust is the most heinous crime in modern human historyThen, Wafa Agency specified that its intentions “did not deny the uniqueness of the Holocaust that occurred in the last century,” but, on the contrary, came back to condemn it strongly. The hand of the Israeli forces. These crimes have not stopped until today.” Press Conference From Berlin with the Chancellor Olaf SchulzeMazen accused Israel of committing50 incinerators“Against the Palestinian people. “brutal lie‘, set by the Israeli Prime Minister Yair LapidHe added: “Six million Jews were killed in the Holocaust, including 1.5 million Jewish children.” And again: “History will not forgive him.”

Schulz: “I feel disgusted”

“I am disgusted by the scandalous statements of Palestinian President Mahmoud AbbasSo the German chancellor Olaf Schulze Reply to allegations Abu Mazen. During Mazen’s statements, Schulze did not hide his indignation, but did not immediately respond. Then the conference ended immediately after Mazen’s words. Schulz later commented to the German newspaper a few hours later: “For us Germans in particular, any diversion to Holocaust relativism is unacceptable and unacceptable.” Build Then he repeated it on his social channels. “I condemn any attempt to deny the crimes of the HolocaustMany local newspapers highlight and criticize how the chancellor did not immediately react to Abu Mazen’s words during the press conference.

