April 6, 2024

Loans for medical expenses, Sardinians are the most indebted in Italy La Nuova Sardinia

Karen Hines April 6, 2024

Sassari Sardinians are forced to go into debt to pay for medical treatment, and our island is first in Italy in this unsuspecting rating. According to a study conducted by Facile.it and Prestiti.it, in 2023, Sardinia was the first region in Italy to apply for personal loans aimed at paying for medical treatment: compared to the national average of 4.70%, on the island, 5.3% of Financing to cover health-related costs. Those who applied for this type of loan tried to get an average of 6,149 euros. Where does this need come from? The answer is simple: increasingly long waiting times for public health care are pushing citizens to turn to private health care, and to cover these costs, many people are choosing to apply for a loan.

“Today, treatment has become increasingly expensive, also in light of the increasing use of private healthcare – explains Alighi Scotti, BU Loan Manager at Facile.it -. The use of consumer credit can serve as a strategy to mitigate the impact of these expenses on the family budget, thus Avoid getting into trouble, or worse, abandoning treatment.

As previously mentioned, people in Sardinia who applied for a personal loan to pay for medical treatment tried to get an average of €6,149 to be repaid in just over 51 months. If we look at the file of applicants from Sardinia, we discover that those who applied for a personal loan to cover medical expenses were, on average, 49 years old at the time of signing, a much higher value compared to the average age at which in general they are requested. Personal loan in Sardinia (41 years). More specifically, approximately 1 in 3 (32.8%) of applicants come from Sardinians aged 45-54 years, followed by those aged 35-44 years (19.3%); In third place are those between the ages of 55 and 64 (15.9%).

Another interesting fact concerns the gender of the applicants; In 46.1% of cases, it was women who applied for financing for healthcare expenses, a much higher percentage of total loan applications in Sardinia, where the female share of applicants stands at 31.4%. Last year the rate rose significantly: from 2022 to 2023, the average annual interest rate assigned to Sardinia rose from 9.0 to 10.7%.

