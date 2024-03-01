Live TV is not provided. Where to watch it on stream

I Citybello He will play with him Round of 16 of the 2024 World Men's Water Polo Championship today, Sunday, February 11, at 5:00 pm Italian timeagainst the United State: In case Vitoria Italy will separate Olympic pass.

Live broadcast of the water polo match between Italy and the USA from 5.00 pm

to'Italy is second in Group Fourwill face Third place in the third group, that is, the United Stateswho will have to play without them Captain Ben HallockThey were expelled due to brutality against Serbia and later not qualified: Americans will be able to count on it Only 12 men are on the scoresheet.

Citybello match in Round of 16 of the 2024 World Men's Water Polo Championship It will not be broadcast on He liveswhile the live feed It will be available on Rai Play 3, with all matches able to be seen on Eurovision Sport. there Live text coverage of the Italy match It will be available on OA Sport.

World Water Polo Calendar 2024 Today: February 11, Program, TV, Live

Doha 2024 World Cup calendar

Sunday 11 February

5.00 pm, round of 16 Italy-United State

Doha World Cup 2024 programme: How to follow it on TV and live broadcast

He lives: unexpected.

live feed: For the Settebello match on Rai Play 3, and for all matches on Eurovision Sport.

Live broadcast script: OA Sports.