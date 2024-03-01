Lazio-Milan 0-0 Live: Luis Alberto from the outside blocks Maignan|Primabagina

A struggle for Europe before European commitments. Lazio H Milan They face each other at 8.45pm before the match Round 27 of the Italian League, in an important match in the Champions League struggle: The Biancocelesti, led by Sarri, after the defeat against Fiorentina and awaiting the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Bayern Munich, need a win to reduce the gap with Bologna, which is four points away. ; The Italian team Milan, which got one point in the last two matches and is approaching the round of 16 of the European League against Slavia Prague, is trying to return to success to consolidate third place and put pressure on second-placed Juventus.

Formations – Sarri prefers Castellanos over Immobile and finds Zaccagni in attack, Marusic in defense, and Pellegrini on the wings. In midfield, Vecino is between Guendouzi and Luis Alberto.

Pioli can regularly rely on Theo Hernandez and make only one change compared to Atalanta, where Theo comes out for Kjaer. Adly has been confirmed in place of Reinders in midfield, with Pulisic up front, and Loftus-Cheek and Leao behind Giroud.

Official formations

Lazio (4-3-3):Providil; Marosic, Gila, Romagnoli, Pellegrini; Guendouzi, Vicino, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Castellanos, Zaccagni.

Milan (4-2-3-1): minyan; Florenzi, Kjaer, Gabia, Theo Hernandez; Adly, Ben Nasser; Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Leao; Jiro.

Lazio-Milan 0-0

Signs

News

39' – An attempt from outside by Luis Alberto is blocked by Maignan.

22' Florenzi takes a free kick from the edge of the goal, and the ball hits the wall.

12' – A dramatic error by Florenzi, who attempted a back pass to Maignan while the goalkeeper was about to catch the ball going low, threatens to cost Milan dearly: contact between the Rossoneri goalkeeper and Castellanos, referee Di Bello does not award a penalty kick and Lazio protests heatedly.

8' – Vecino came close to scoring: a corner kick from the right side caught Felipe Anderson, the lone midfielder in the area, and it was deflected, but the ball went out to Maignan's right.