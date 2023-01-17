The United States doubles in mixed skeet and Greece ranks third – OA Sport

They went on stage Rabat, Morocco) the Mixed pairs skeet finals, a new Olympic disciplinefrom The first stage of the 2023 World Cup in clay pigeon shooting: stent United States of Americawho occupies the first two steps of the podium, while the third place goes to Greecewhich prevails Azerbaijan 1.

the American Derby He set stage victory: Katharina Monica Jacob and Connor Lynn Prince (US 1) beat Dania Jo Vesey and Christian Elliott (US 2) to 7-3. Balanced start, 7-7 brings one point apiece, then USA 2 invades the second series by 8-6. At this point begins the comeback of USA 1, which won the third round 6-5, then the fourth with a score of 8-7 and finally the fifth with a score of 7-6, hindering the overall score of 7-3 which gives event for the United States 1.

More fencing pull for Third placewas resolved at penalty shootout Favor Greece – Ioannis Gkougoulakis and Emmanuela Katzouraki on me Azerbaijan 1 by Fuad Kurbanov and Regina Muftakhtdinova. Even then, a balanced start, with a 7-7 that brings one point apiece, then Greece invades the second series 7-6. A quick response from the Azeris, who won the third round 8-7. With a score of 7-6, the Greeks win the fourth set and lead 5-3, but the final 8-7 for the Azerbaijanis returns everything to a penalty shootout. Perfect shooters in the first series to end 4-4And he continues: Azeri make 1/4 and l Greece is enough for 2/2 of Gkogkolakis to close on 6-5 and climb onto the platform.

They have stopped at Morning qualifiers both blue pairsWith Italy 1st Emanuele Fuzzo and Martina Maruso sixth with 138/150And Italia 2 by Valerio Palmucci and Sara Bongini tenth with 136/150.

Photo: ISSF