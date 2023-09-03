LIDL GET CRAZY: Here comes the kitchen gadget, the double induction hob suitable for restaurants and homes | energy and low electroabsorption

LIDL is heard again thanks to a very useful product that will soon be sold at all points of sale thanks to the new flyer valid from September 4th.

The product in question has also been seen on TV in discount advertisements and is a must-have for anyone who loves to cook and needs a useful appliance that does not compromise the quality of dishes or the space in their kitchen.

there SilverCrest dual induction plate It will only be available 89 euroso It is ideal for small spaces as it has very compact dimensions. The width is 56 cm, the height is 6.2 cm, and the depth is 31 cm Compatible with pots and pans of any size.

Thanks to the compactness of the panel It can easily be placed on any work surface and has a power of 3500 wattsIt is ideal for cooking delicious meals quickly and evenly.

One of the most important features of painting concerns Glass top gives a linear and modern look to the productWhile maintaining high resistance and ensuring easy cleaning.

SilverCrest straightener has all the features of the most popular LIDL product

The heat is controlled via the on-board touchpad and allows you to do so Quickly adjust the heat according to your needs intuitive. The plate can provide a wide range of temperatures, up to a maximum of 240 degrees.

thanks for the Adjustable timer up to 180 minutes You can cook any type of dish that requires precision in preparation but also attention, such as roasts, stews or sauces, without giving up delicious grilled or fried dishes. The painting shown is also Guaranteed for 3 years by LIDLThis allows you to get adequate support in the event of product failure or damage.

Those looking for other accessories to enrich their kitchen can also count on:

waffle plate with 3 interchangeable plates from 750 watts to 24.99 €;

with 3 interchangeable plates from 750 watts to 24.99 €; electric helicopter with two blades for € 9.99;

with two blades for € 9.99; Multifunctional grater at 6.99 euros;

at 6.99 euros; Multifunctional food processor with a capacity of 1000 watts Mr. Cuisine Smart from Silver Crest At €399.99 it is capable of chopping, chopping, emulsifying, pureeing, weighing, steaming, browning, mixing, kneading and cooking. Article includes 7 accessories including baskets, blades, and spoons for easy processing.