He placed the crown on Ibra’s head.”

I Milan he won 1-0 At the Olimpico Stadium Lazio Amidst intense anticipation and tension for the twenty-seventh day of the tournament. Very nervous and very bad race, with Three red cards In favor of the Biancocelesti during the second half, two of them came in stoppage time when Lazio was looking for an equaliser. At the end of the match, the journalist spoke live from Rome, broadcasting to Sky Sport 24 Pepe Di Stefano Who commented on the match that Milan won as well Cardinal's words yesterday.

Di Stefano's statements: “Milan is lazy, especially in the first half. The first thirty minutes were bad in the defensive phase for the attackers and the midfield duo. Cardinal? For me, yesterday was day zero of his era. Perhaps his era began once and for all. He put a “crown on Ibrahimovic’s head,” he said. Strong yesterday. When he talks about the revolution, he talks about it in 360 degrees from what I understand.”

Lazio-Milan goals

This is the result of the match between Lazio and Milan in the Italian League:

Lazio-Milan 0-1

Signs: 88' Okafor.

Formations:

Lazio (4-3-3): Providel. Marosic, Gila, Romagnoli, Pellegrini; Guendouzi, Vecino (from 78' Cataldi), El Alberto (from 60' Hisay); F. Anderson, Castellanos (immobilized from 60 minutes), Zaccagni. a display.: Mandas, Renzetti; Casale, Lazzari, Ruggeri; a. Anderson, Kamada, Isaksen, Pedro. everyone.: I will see.

Milan (4-2-3-1): Minyan. Florenzi (64' Calabria), Kier (81' Thiao), Gabbia (81' Tomori), Theo Hernandez; Adly (71' Okafor), Bennacer (64' Reynders); Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Lyon; Jiro. a display.: Mirante, Sportillo, Jimenez, Kalolo, Terracciano; Musa; Chukwueze. everyone.: Pegs.

to rule: Di Bello of Brindisi.

to caution: 23' Sarri, 50' and 57' Pellegrini, 58' Romagnoli, 61' Florenzi, 70' Adele, 77' Immobile, 80' Gabbia, 84' Theo, 90' Hessay, 90'+5 Leao, 90'+6 Pulisic .

eviction: 57' Pellegrini, 90'+4 Marosic, 90'+6 Guendouzi.

Recovery: 1' 1T, 6' 2T.