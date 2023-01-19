Ladies Paradise Presents January 20, 2023

Ladies’ paradise It doesn’t stop, it counts Season 7 that it will work And she is already expected in the upcoming TV schedule. after confirmation Success with the sixth season (which ended in April)the Rai soap 1 It continues between new stories and many sentiments. Naturally, fans already want to know more about the development of events and Who will return or leave World of Milan Department Store. For this we will try here to collect little by little All previews on the cast, plot of new episodes and when they start there The seventh season of Ladies’ Heaven.

We recommend that you consult this contribution periodically, so as not to miss all the updates on the soap minute by minute!

Advance and plot new episodes

Let’s start with the hottest topic, which is What will be the plot of the new episodes From Il Paradiso delle Signore 7, and if they are really there Next season previews. At the moment we can confirm that the new season of the soap will take place, as confirmed by a press release from Aurora TV.

“The Paradiso delle Signore Daily set will reopen in May, and the series will be broadcast again next fall on Rai 1 with new episodes to continue the narration of dreams, aspirations, loves and friendships in Italy in the years between 1963 and 1964.”

Through this we learn not only of the return of the series, but also of it Season 7 plot It will be ladies heaven Between the ages of 63 and 64.

During this time we should see:

Adelaide’s revenge on Umberto and Flora

Ludovica and Marcelo get back together

The married life of Anna and Salvatore

Gemma’s revenge on Marco and Stefania

Vittorio’s Conquest of Happiness

For now, these are actually the main events expected from the development of stories in the new episodes. Anticipated events from the final episode of season 6, broadcast on Rai 1 until April 2022.

Roberto Farnese also spoke to the press nearby Previews on Il Paradiso delle Signore 7 episodesDoes that include:

“The new series will start with three thousand, and the most exciting news will concern me Umberto and his love triangle with Adelaide and Flora”.

More news is sure to emerge in the coming weeks, which we will inform you about.

Shooting and when to start

In the same Aurora TV press release that we saw a little above, the audience not only learned something more about the plot, but above all When does ladies paradise start 7. next season It will air again in the fall, to continue without much interruption until the following spring. Waiting to find out what it is starting date The exact release of the new season, we have to be satisfied knowing that Il Paradiso delle Signore 7 Starts September 12th.

the string castwhich stopped recording since last March, is back on its feet On May 30, 2022. the resume From Il Paradiso delle Signore 7 begins at the end of May and continues into the heart of summer, finally resuming after the August holidays.

It is the heroes of the soap themselves who tell us how the business continues through social media. And from their Instagram stories, we could have understood better which of the series’ historical heroes remains and who leaves the series instead.

When does the ladies’ paradise end 7

Another question soap audiences are often looking for an answer to is: When does the ladies’ paradise end 7?

Never Like This Year, the soap programming was somewhat of a dance-off. In addition to the unexpected events due to the political elections in September 2022, the course of the series was also interrupted due to the Qatar World Cup, which forced Il Paradiso delle Signore to stop for two weeks.

To answer the question in question, for now we know that end of photography expected at the end January 2023. To be more precise, it will stop working on Friday, January 27, 2023. Based on last year’s example, the Season 7 episodes of The Ladies’ Paradise should end in March 2023.

The Cast of Ladies’ Heaven 7: Who’s Back and Who’s Not

Who returns and who does not In the The cast of the seventh season of Ladies’ Heaven?

Nowadays, even on this subject we can say very little. We know that there should always be:

Alessandro Tersini Follow Favorite

Follow Favorite Roberto Farnese (Umberto Guarnieri)

(Umberto Guarnieri) Vanessa Gravina (Adelaide St. Erasmo)

(Adelaide St. Erasmo) Emmanuel Caserio (Dear Salvatore)

(Dear Salvatore) Antonella Atili Follow Favorite

Follow Favorite Claire Russo (Maria Puglisi)

(Maria Puglisi) Julia Vecchio Follow Favorite

Follow Favorite Peter Januardi (Armando Ferraris)

(Armando Ferraris) Julia Arena (Ludovica Brancia)

(Ludovica Brancia) Grace Ambrose (Stephania Colombo)

(Stephania Colombo) Moise Correa (Mark Sant-Erasmo)

(Mark Sant-Erasmo) Magdalena Grochowska (Flavia Brancia)

(Flavia Brancia) Massimo Poggio (Ezio Colombo)

(Ezio Colombo) Valentina Bartolo (Veronica Zanata)

(Veronica Zanata) Lara Kumar Follow Favorite

Follow Favorite Fabio Volco (Brown Tower)

(Brown Tower) Greta Oldoni (Florence)

(Florence) Philip Scarafia (Roberto Landi)

(Roberto Landi) Francesca Del Fa (Erin Cipriani)

(Erin Cipriani) Maria Vittoria Cosella Follow Favorite

Follow Favorite Jaya Bavaro (jewel)

They won’t come back Luke Bastianello and Catherine Burton, respectively, Dante Romagnoli and Beatrice Conte, who, after many obstacles, were able to decide to leave Milan together to rebuild their lives together. There will be none of: Neva Leoni (Tina), Luke Capuano (Sandro), Giulia Chiaramonte (Sophia), Luca Grispini (Nino) f Maria Vittoria Cosella (Dora).

From mid-January to the end of the season, leaves too Alessandro Tersini. However, Vittorio Conte should pick up the subject of his story with Matilda at the start of the next season.

On top of that, we’ll see if the Il Paradiso delle Signore Season 7 team doesn’t find it again Some old acquaintancesas has already happened in recent years.

For example, now we are sure to see again Elisa Shelley (Venus Paola Galletti who appeared in the series between 2018 and 2021) as well as Gabriel Anagne (Who is Alfredo Brico) e Christian Kakamo (V), Paradiso delle Signore 7 staff will be enriched by:

Elisa Camaronne She is Clara Boscolo

She is Clara Boscolo Elijah German It is Vito Lamantia

It is Vito Lamantia Claire Danish She is Elvira Gallo

She is Elvira Gallo Kiara Pashti She is Matilda Frigerio

She is Matilda Frigerio Flavio Parente It is Tancredi of Sant’Erasmo

It is Tancredi of Sant’Erasmo Valentina Tomada It’s Palma Rizzo

It’s Palma Rizzo Christian Robert It’s Francesco Rizzo

Anything more about their personalities? We reveal everything to you!

New characters

between New characters from Ladies Heaven 7 There is Clara, Vito, Elvira and Matilda. Here’s what we know about them from the official previews:

Matilda She is married to Tancredi, brother of Marco di Sant’Erasmo. She will be the one who makes Vittorio’s heart beat again, after he arrives at Milan after a quarrel with her husband. Indeed, relations between her and her partner are tense, since Tancredi would like to relegate her to a subordinate position, but Mathilde is a free and independent spirit. She inherited from her father the management of a furniture factory, and until it burned down she was responsible for keeping it alive. Now Adelaide, with whom Matilde had an excellent relationship, would offer her a prominent place in the administrative department of heaven. What consequences?

Vitus He came from a small village around Palermo, where he had always only dealt with life in the fields. Ambitious and determined, he decided to change his future by traveling to and taking employment in Milan heaven as an accountant. Here he will know the love of a flower and will try to move on forever, but he will also have to come to terms with his past.

Clara She is the niece of Don Saverio’s brother, whom she asks to help her find a job. The girl, who came from a large family living in poverty, actually preferred to earn financial support in this way, rather than satisfy the interest that her father had arranged for her to marry. Now, al heavenbecomes Venus and her life is about to take a new turn.

Elvira She is also a new entry among the Venusians, but compared to the others, she has a rather slender physique. This puts her in competition with her classmates, whom she thinks are prettier than she is only because they can boast less powerful forms. However, his strong point is sarcasm, as he manages to outwit practically everyone.

Tancred He is Mathilde’s husband, Marco’s brother and Adelaide’s nephew. Having clipped his wife’s wings for years, preventing her from living with the freedom to which she was entitled, Tancredi goes to Milan, where Mathilde takes shelter, and asks her aunt for help, with the idea of ​​winning her back. A nasty surprise awaits him: Matilda falls in love with Vittorio.

Palm tree She is friends with Amatos and appears in the cafeteria with her son, Francesco, in search of Salvatore. He will offer her to stay at his house while he waits for residency and learn more about what brought her to Milan. The woman also immediately approaches Armando, who seems instantly smitten with her.

Streaming Ladies Paradise 7 RaiPlay

Among other previews we can give you about The seventh season of Ladies’ Heaven It is there that the soap will continue to be in the air also poured on Ray Play.

To watch the episodes, you can choose between the live version and the on-demand version. In the first case, it will be necessary to connect to the RaiPlay platform at the same time as the broadcast on TV. However, in the second you will have to wait for the first viewing to finish, after which the online episode will be loaded into the program card.

RaiPlay is free, but to use it 100% you need to be registered.