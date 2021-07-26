Dedicating some of your free time to plant care is a way to relax, relieve stress, and improve your mood.

But often, although they are lovers of greenery, due to lack of time or because they do not have the necessary skills, they tend to put this practice aside.

Without knowing that the problem is very easy to solve. All you have to do is choose plants that are suitable for our knowledge and needs.

Here are the best plants for homes and porches that are perfect for those without a green thumb

To have always perfect balconies and houses, with healthy and luxurious plants, is the desire of many, even those who often forget to take care of them.

But here are the best plants for homes and porches that are perfect for those without a green thumb.

Let’s start talking about the first plant: the African violet.

Beautiful little plant that adapts to any home environment. With its velvety, heart-shaped leaves, which hug delicate flowers, it surprises us with its ease of cultivation.

Violet loves bright places, but does not like direct exposure to the sun. It only needs water when its soil is completely dry.

The second factory we ran to suggest is Mammillarie. A succulent plant, it is highly prized for its abundant flowers. He can live peacefully inside or outside the house.

Being a succulent plant, it stores water, so it does not need constant watering.

Likes direct exposure to the sun and is not afraid of cold temperatures. Perfect for those who have little time to dedicate to it.

One last factory to suggest

The last plant, ideal for the balcony, is geranium. It is an undemanding plant that does not require special care. Easy to grow, loves sun exposure and a temperate climate. It needs well-drained soil, but we pay attention to watering in winter, to prevent the plant from developing due to stagnation of water. In fact, here’s how to defeat enemy No. 1 of geraniums with just this natural remedy.

These are the three plants, which are very easy to grow, even for the least experienced.