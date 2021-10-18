October 18, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Bper formed the Sustainability Committee and entered the Mib Esg Index for Bursa Italia

Bper formed the Sustainability Committee and entered the Mib Esg Index for Bursa Italia

Karen Hines October 18, 2021 2 min read

The Bper Banca Board of Directors has established the Sustainability Committee, which undertakes advisory and propositional functions, and supports the Board’s activities on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues while reflecting on all processes through which Bper ensures the pursuit of sustainable development. According to a note, the committee is chaired by the president of Bper Banca, Flavia Mazzarella, and consists of bank directors Riccardo Barbieri and Elisa Valeriani. Bper Banca is included in the new Mib ESG Index of Bursa Italiana, part of the Euronext Group, dedicated to national mega-companies that brings together the major listed Italian exporters offering ESG best practices. The index, launched by Euronext in collaboration with Vigeo Eiris (part of Moody’s Esg Solutions), combines economic performance measurement with ESG assessments in line with the principles of the United Nations Global Compact.

“We wanted – we explained to Bper Banca Chairman, Flavia Mazzarella – to create an internal board committee that would govern Bper Banca’s position on sustainability issues. I am very satisfied with this finding, which sums up the importance these issues cover in a strategy to the level of evolution of ESG governance at Bper Banca also related to At the administrative levels: The ESG Strategy Office has been created which will report directly to the Board of Directors and will support, in a transverse manner, all the Bank’s functions in managing ESG issues The entry into the new Mib Esg Index for Bursa Italiana – concludes Mazzarella – further confirms the quality of the work we do “.

See also  Saving, 6 tips for responsibly managing capital

For Bper Banca, sustainability must be understood as a real lever of global development, capable of improving competitiveness and building shared value for all stakeholders. Indeed, the Bank continues its path toward sustainable growth with increasingly challenging goals, as articulated in the United Nations 2030 Agenda and the principles of the United Nations Global Compact, to which it has committed since 2017.

Last July, Bper Banca also signed the Unep-Fi Principles for Responsible Banking, in order to help create a better, more inclusive and sustainable society.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Your cell phone is charged for longer thanks to this simple trick that many ignore

October 18, 2021 Karen Hines
4 min read

Mario Draghi, Unauthorized Biography on FQ MillenniuM on newsstands from Saturday 16th October. 5/ The European Central Bank and ‘autopilot’ in politics

October 18, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Brembo, Barsanti Matteucci Prize in Bombay

October 17, 2021 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

WINTER 2021/22, NINA distorts expectations. We explain why it could be a different season »ILMETEO.it

October 18, 2021 Samson Paul
3 min read

Plotoki, Pd Shanti returns to the Apostolic, Letta ‘Icons Important’

October 18, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Bper formed the Sustainability Committee and entered the Mib Esg Index for Bursa Italia

October 18, 2021 Karen Hines
4 min read

Machu Picchu on a World Tour (and digital): An exhibition that takes the wonders of the world on tour thanks to virtual reality | Peru | USA | Florida | Boca Raton Museum of Art

October 18, 2021 Lorelei Reese