Kiev thanks Meloni for words against Putin: "With the help of independent countries we can defeat the invader"

“Thanks Georgia Meloney Its clear stance and strong condemnation of Russian neo-imperialist policies. With the help of independent countries, Ukrainian land will get rid of Russian invaders,” he wrote on Twitter. Andrei YermakChief of Staff of the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. A reference to the recent statements of the President of the Brothers of Italy, the Russian President Vladimir Putin And four Ukrainian regions were declared annexed to Russia. “The announcement of the annexation of four Ukrainian regions to the Russian Federation after a mock referendum held under violent military occupation has no legal or political value,” the head of the Fdi said. “Putin proved once again A neo-imperialist Soviet-style vision It threatens the security of the entire European continent. This is more Violation of rules of coexistence “, Meloni added, between countries on Russia’s side, affirming the need for the compactness and unity of Western democracies “.

Reaction of EU countries

The words of the leader of the Brothers of Italy immediately followedEuropean union. “We strongly reject and unequivocally condemn the illegal annexation Russia Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Cherson”, reads Note spread through 27 members of the Council of the European Union. “Deliberately undermines the rules-based international order and blatantly violates Ukraine’s fundamental rights to independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, fundamental principles. Charter of the United Nations and international law, Russia threatens global securityDocument continues. According to the 27 EU countries, Ukraine is exercising its “legitimate right to self-defence” while Putin’s threats “A commitment they will not waver” of the European Union.

