Kate Middleton's presence at the Trooping the Color parade on June 8 remains a mystery. Since she underwent surgery and then came out for abdominal surgery, about which few details have been revealed, little has been known about the Princess of Wales's health conditions. Except that his recovery periods were long and Kensington Palace was not anticipating any official commitments before Easter. However, the first date on which he will attend has now been announced: in three months' time, for “Trooping the Colour” in celebration of the King's birthday – which is celebrated every year on the second Sunday of Easter, which is understood as… It is the Crown's birthday, not King Charles' birthday, who was born on November 14. This was announced by Rishi Sunak's Ministry of Defense, two months after the future Queen Consort was hospitalized. Kensington Palace has not confirmed this Kate He will return to the public square on June 8 to take part in the Trooping the Color military parade in London during the official birthday celebrations of King Charles III, as previously announced by Rishi Sunak's Ministry of Defense. But Kensington Palace does not confirm the presence of the Duchess. The court added that it would make an official announcement regarding its attendance in due course.

