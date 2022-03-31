March 31, 2022

Juventus Inter, Brozovic today in the group. If it is missing, then a whole new hypothesis

Mirabelle Hunt March 31, 2022 2 min read

This time, Brozovic shouldn’t give up, unless his right leg suddenly comes back to harass him

Marcelo Brozovic Running towards Juventus-Inter. The Croatian midfielder appears to have finally eased his calf pain and is expected to feature in the match on Sunday night. Here is the latest news from Appiano according to Corriere dello Sport: “Compared to the last few days, the difference is made by the intensity that increases: Marcelo touched the ball, made changes in direction and sprinted quickly without feeling more discomfort in the calf. Already today he should carry out part of the session with His teammates will then regroup on a permanent basis as of tomorrow.

And for two sessions available to prepare for the Italian derby. This time, unless the right calf suddenly returns to harass him (however, the hematoma is absorbed), he should not lose as he did against Torino and Fiorentina. The reassurances nominated from Appiano are greater than they have been in recent weeks, and even if Inzaghi can’t rule out the possibility of bringing Calhanoglu back to the control room, the coach is hopeful that possibility will not materialize.

If Brozo were to also visit Markar the stadium, the only option would be to form an intermediary with Barella, Calhanoglu and Gagliardini Or “invent” a mezala (Gosens?). It is complicated in a match like the one facing the Bianconeri and which deserves a lot in terms of the Scudetto”, we read.

March 31, 2022 (change on March 31, 2022 | 11:01am)

