“Never complain.” Then the memory of Naples

Eddie Rigaformer coach of Naples And the current coachAlbaniaintervened in the context March Sport He lives “ On radio Mars Where he talked about Italy and the Naples Championship race. These are his words:

“Italia? We all felt worse in the previous matches than in Macedonia. You may be satisfied with results like the Azzurri’s at the European Championship. A particularly painful condition for the entire football movement.”

“Atalanta? He plays well physically but is also strong tactically, and his way of playing is absolutely tough times. We also have to see who comes back to Napoli, the absence of Osimhen will definitely affect but we have to keep going. It can definitely hurt Insigne and Mertens. A good match will definitely come out, but Napoli need to get a result.”

Luis Morell, Amir Rahmani, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Naples – Atalanta

“Spalletti? I liked him so much that he never complained, letting everyone play. They make a great team and everyone feels involved in the project. From that point of view, he’s an artist, and you have to have the conviction to go out there and fight a fight in Atalanta, every match is a story in itself.”

“Scudetto in Naples? I see four teams, the Azzurri definitely have some chances. The problem is that the team has lost points with Empoli and Spezia, those matches you can’t go wrong with. I miss Napoli, and I have to go back because unfortunately I’ve been missing for two years. Kravakalia? It seems very, very powerful to me.”