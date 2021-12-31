Honoring United and Ronaldo

Manchester, UK) – An insoluble mixture between United and Alex Ferguson , a true symbol of Red Devils ‘. Manchester club will certainly not forget him Code On the day it happens 80 years , which the club celebrates on social media with a series of Mail Posted in their profiles social officers. Happy birthday to us legendary ex coach reads in ‘ tweet United, who also published Video From the first goal scored by the “Red Devils” in 1986 Under the direction of the director Scotch . And think of his old man bandleader artist ‘You didn’t miss it Cristiano Ronaldo with whom he devoted himself in Manchester and has now returned to ‘ a house ‘After the experiences with Real Madrid and Juventus : Happy birthday sir, he is writing CR7 In the accompanying Instagram story Photo where you see it together for the technician.

Ferguson and his all-time favorite player: He’s not Ronaldo

With 1500 seats “Red Devils”

English football symbol and my worldFrom November 6, 1986 Until May 19 2013 Ferguson has collected 1500 seats Off the bench (with 895 wins, 338 draws and only 267 defeats). He was not yet twenty years old when he managed to find a ticket to go toHampden Park, in Glasgow, to watch the final Champions Cup 1960 between Eintracht in Frankfurt and the greats real Madrid by Puskas and Di Stefano. I was stunned by the enormity of the event and talent’you are meringueWith inspiration, and the desire to do so too. And because life is often a file circleAs a soccer player, he made his first appearance in it Glasgow Rangers Right against Eintracht scoring a Triplets. She was a luxury-friendly, she wasn’t there Conclusion Champions Cup but don’t worry: this one will get it won Then as a manager ofRed Devils“.