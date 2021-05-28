May 28, 2021

French President Emmanuel Macron acknowledged France's responsibility in the genocide in Rwanda

French President Emmanuel Macron Thursday a favour For the first time, France was responsible for the 1994 genocide in Rwanda against the Tutsi minority. Macron said, during a visit to the Rwandan capital, Kigali, to commemorate the victims of the genocide, that France “for a long time kept silence in the examination of the truth,” adding that it was “not complicit” in the genocide. He always supported the Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

The genocide occurred within 100 days, after the plane carrying the President of Rwanda, Juvenal Habyarimana, and the President of Burundi, Cyprian Ntaryamira, both of the Hutus, were hit by two missiles on April 6, 1994. It was landing in Kigali. No one was saved. A few hours later, bloody and indiscriminate massacres began against the Tutsi minority, responsible for the attack. It is estimated that from April 7 to mid-July 1994 at least 800,000 people were killed, tens of thousands of rapes and children registered as soldiers.

Rwanda accuses French forces for years of taking part in the Tutsi massacre. France at that time had close ties with the Habyarimana regime, and provided weapons to the militias that later became responsible for the genocide.

