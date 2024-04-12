It's not a fuss at all, holding hands is really good for your health: science says so

Holding hands is a real panacea for your health. This is what happens when you make this intimate and reassuring gesture.

There are gestures that are often considered romantic or reserved for the little ones, but instead are real lifesavers for those who perform them.

Among these things, it may seem trite, but instead it plays a really important role, a role Hold your hands. In fact, more and more studies show that when you hold someone's hand you feel better to the point of lowering your stress levels.

This is why holding with hands is good for your health

If you have ever held someone's hand and immediately felt lightness, know that you were not dreaming of anything, but rather this was a more than normal physical reaction. In fact, recent studies have shown that the gesture of holding hands, and thus physical contact with others, is able to reduce stress levels and give a feeling of peace.

This is a reaction that tends to be stronger with people you love Which can provide great comfort in the most difficult moments. In fact, our brain is not wired for isolation, but for company and interdependence. When these things are not present, they automatically enter a phase of stress that tends to decrease quickly through physical contact. So, with a simple gesture like holding hands, you can feel more relaxed, confident and happy. The really important aspect is that aIt should be considered more carefullyEspecially if you are dealing with lonely, elderly or sick people. Sometimes, taking someone's hand can have a greater impact than many words, and it does the heart good not only in a metaphorical sense, but in a literal sense as well.

After all, the search for physical contact is something innate and born into all of us, and from today we also know what it means. Obviously, other types of physical contact must also be understood as valuable. However, holding hands has something special. Energies touch and mix together, you are aware of the presence of the other and feel one and at the same time able to face every possible situation together. A gesture that should definitely be encouraged because it is precious. It is no coincidence that it is the most innate thing in children who always know more about these things than adults.