January 6, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

How Many Steps Should You Take in a Day to Not Gain Weight: Science Says So

Karen Hines January 6, 2023 1 min read

Walking is one of the most important activities of the body: a study reveals the exact number of steps per day in order not to gain weight.

Walk (Image via Pexels)

Now everyone knows the importance of sport in a man’s life. Physical activity brings an endless series of benefits: many studies show benefits for the nervous system and the cardiovascular system. When thinking of exercise, most people inevitably think of grueling workouts and intense sessions.

Actually, even walk It can represent a physical activity of some importance. Walking reenergizes metabolism It facilitates weight loss, improves mood, and burns calories. Many are afraid of gaining weight: how many steps should be taken not to gain weight? Once again, science has come up with an incredible answer.

Never miss an update Follow us on our site Instagram

Walking, how many steps should you take per day to avoid weight gain: the very interesting study

Walk how many steps a day you feel better
Walk (Image via Pexels)

You may also be interested in -> Lewandowski’s Fitness Secret Revealed: The Reverse Diet by Ann Stachorska

You may also be interested in -> Muscle and cardio training: 10 minutes a day is enough

See also  NASA is interested in China for the return of the missile to the atmosphere

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Alexithymia: An increasingly prevalent disease that dampens personality

January 6, 2023 Karen Hines
3 min read

Cough and sputum alarm device | Medicines are rare: you can prepare this effective drink yourself

January 6, 2023 Karen Hines
2 min read

Spazio Otium gives voice to Fagnano artists with the exhibition “Millenovecento…”

January 5, 2023 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

United Cup – Day 10: Fritz opens for USA. Super challenge between Perettini and Tsitsipas

January 6, 2023 Noah French
2 min read

This is the perfect tilt to maximize the efficiency of the solar panels

January 6, 2023 Karen Hines
3 min read

“Tali e Quali 2023”, the variety show hosted by Carlo Conte

January 6, 2023 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

How Many Steps Should You Take in a Day to Not Gain Weight: Science Says So

January 6, 2023 Karen Hines