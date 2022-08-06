August 6, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

"It's mine". Amazed viewers - time

“It’s mine”. Amazed viewers – time

Samson Paul August 6, 2022 2 min read


Giada Orishio

Willing, competent, gentle, but with a small … fresh, her. Mariana April, journalist and former radio presenter, is the new face of this summer election campaign. Arrived to replace Concita De Gregorio (Luca Telese replaced David Parenzo, editor) at the helm of the TV show In Onda su LA7Day by day, it conquers the audience of LA7. He knows the television times, he has an honest, harmonious relationship with Telles, he does not speak for himself and does not refer to himself: he clearly reveals the intricate tuft of the movements of the conflicting parties as the race at breakneck speed toward elections today. September 25.

Everything is fine except that television is also an image and one of its defining physical properties – a significant mole between the nose and lips – immediately became the object of viewers’ attention and criticism. Not sensitive, April nipped in the bud the ambitions of those who began on Instagram and Twitter giving her unsolicited advice on how to deal with her body by posting two of the many messages she replied (“Hey, my wife was the same”) removed it at the clinic without problems. You’ve probably never thought about it, but you’ll have another look, “”Take off that thing, it’s cheap!”) and file with the jeweler’s device: Motion raised a new question: It is mine.” And we add: I run it!

See also  The wheat crisis and the upcoming talks between Turkey and Russia: Preparations are underway for the Istanbul summit between Moscow and Kiev



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Is a massacre, at least 14 dead in Thailand

August 6, 2022 Samson Paul
1 min read

The Maldives, the luxury resort is looking for a “barefoot” bookseller … and immediately has a record number of applications

August 5, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

Taiwan and China cross the midline in the strait. The United States summons the Chinese ambassador

August 5, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

Accusations on America, Tesla and Autonomous Driving • TAG24

August 6, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Connubia Reef by Levi’s Arrival, a totally eco-friendly armchair

August 6, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Do you remember Ana Laura Ribas? That’s why he decided to leave the TV and the reason is sad

August 6, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Urgent call for food | Salmonella is in this product

August 6, 2022 Karen Hines