“It’s mine”. Amazed viewers – time





Giada Orishio 05 August 2022

Willing, competent, gentle, but with a small … fresh, her. Mariana April, journalist and former radio presenter, is the new face of this summer election campaign. Arrived to replace Concita De Gregorio (Luca Telese replaced David Parenzo, editor) at the helm of the TV show In Onda su LA7Day by day, it conquers the audience of LA7. He knows the television times, he has an honest, harmonious relationship with Telles, he does not speak for himself and does not refer to himself: he clearly reveals the intricate tuft of the movements of the conflicting parties as the race at breakneck speed toward elections today. September 25.

I always say this to many of the comrades in the “lèvate quer neo” movement: it’s mine. pic.twitter.com/3OyMZpqOoa – Mariana April (@mariannaaprile) August 5, 2022

Everything is fine except that television is also an image and one of its defining physical properties – a significant mole between the nose and lips – immediately became the object of viewers’ attention and criticism. Not sensitive, April nipped in the bud the ambitions of those who began on Instagram and Twitter giving her unsolicited advice on how to deal with her body by posting two of the many messages she replied (“Hey, my wife was the same”) removed it at the clinic without problems. You’ve probably never thought about it, but you’ll have another look, “”Take off that thing, it’s cheap!”) and file with the jeweler’s device: Motion raised a new question: It is mine.” And we add: I run it!







