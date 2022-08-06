Is a massacre, at least 14 dead in Thailand

Firefighters fought for more than two hours to bring the fire under control. The bodies of the victims were found mostly near the entrance and in the bathrooms.

at least 14 people died And 40 other injuries, some of them serious, are the tragic toll of a devastating injury Fire It broke out in the past few hours in one dance club In Chonburi Province in Southeast Thailand,

The fire broke out just like The place was fullAt around 1 a.m. on Friday local time, dozens of people who were inside were stunned and tried hard to escape.

Shocking photos were taken with mobile phones from outside the club in southeast Bangkok, 30 kilometers south of Pattaya. Show movies People screaming as they flee Far away in desperation by the huge flames that surrounded the structure, some with burning clothes.

The one-story building was completely destroyed after a flame quickly engulfed everything and trapped many people inside. “In no time, the fire spread to the ceiling. I saw people trying to break the glass walls, but it was very thick,” a witness told CNN, revealing that as the audience tried to escape, the club’s front door closed.

The local police said the fire had occurred While performing live music And that all the dead were Thai nationals, including the youngest, aged 17.

Investigations are now underway to determine the cause of the fire, but rescuers say flammable materials on the walls got the fire out of control in moments.

Firefighters fought for more than two hours to bring the fire under control. The bodies of the victims were mostly found near the entrance and in the bathrooms. Others were found near the DJ booth.