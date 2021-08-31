A perennial herbaceous plant native to the Asian continent, spontaneously arising in mountainous regions and along mountain passes. It is also widespread in Italy, where it is valued for its resistance. It is a small, rounded shrub consisting of very strong stems covered with highly decorative leaves and flowers.

Here is an ornamental plant that looks like lavender, but smells like sage

Today we at ProiezionidiBorsa want to talk about a very wonderful plant named Perovskia atriplicifolia.

A small shrub very similar to lavender. It consists of very fragrant flowers, collected in spikes, which are distinguished by a blue-violet color. The leaves are also very special and unique for decoration. It is grayish-green in color and when wrinkled it gives off a very pleasant scent reminiscent of sage.

The flowering of Perovskia atriplicifolia begins in spring and ends in late summer.

hardy plant

Just like this Colorful plant, Perovskia atriplicifolia is also very resistant and does not require special care. The sun loves many hours a day and is not afraid of the summer heat. Even the cold is not an obstacle to its growth, just provide what is suitable sawdust Able to protect the roots from frost.

Perovskia atriplicifolia is a very rustic shrub with large and powerful roots. The plant does not need constant watering, in the winter months only rainwater is enough. While the seasons are very hot, they need a larger and more frequent water supply.

It adapts easily to any type of soil, as long as it drains well. This is to avoid diseases and root problems.

This plant can also be easily grown in pots, as long as this is large enough to stabilize the roots. In this case, watering should be more frequent.

Perovskia atriplicifolia is a plant that is widely used to create beautiful hedges in the garden.

diseases

Perovskia atriplicifolia is highly valued for its resistance and special properties. In fact, here is an ornamental plant that looks like lavender but smells like sage.

As mentioned above, this plant is very afraid of stagnation of water. Therefore, to protect the roots from frost and snow, we intervene with the correct coverage.

Perovskia atriplicifolia is also afraid of the attack of aphids and parasites, in particular cochineal, which feed on the sap in the leaves. In these cases, we can intervene with chemicals or natural insecticides.