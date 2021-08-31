September 1, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Here is an ornamental plant that looks like lavender, but smells like sage

Here is an ornamental plant that looks like lavender, but smells like sage

Samson Paul September 1, 2021 2 min read

A perennial herbaceous plant native to the Asian continent, spontaneously arising in mountainous regions and along mountain passes. It is also widespread in Italy, where it is valued for its resistance. It is a small, rounded shrub consisting of very strong stems covered with highly decorative leaves and flowers.

Here is an ornamental plant that looks like lavender, but smells like sage

Today we at ProiezionidiBorsa want to talk about a very wonderful plant named Perovskia atriplicifolia.

A small shrub very similar to lavender. It consists of very fragrant flowers, collected in spikes, which are distinguished by a blue-violet color. The leaves are also very special and unique for decoration. It is grayish-green in color and when wrinkled it gives off a very pleasant scent reminiscent of sage.

The flowering of Perovskia atriplicifolia begins in spring and ends in late summer.

hardy plant

Just like this Colorful plant, Perovskia atriplicifolia is also very resistant and does not require special care. The sun loves many hours a day and is not afraid of the summer heat. Even the cold is not an obstacle to its growth, just provide what is suitable sawdust Able to protect the roots from frost.

Perovskia atriplicifolia is a very rustic shrub with large and powerful roots. The plant does not need constant watering, in the winter months only rainwater is enough. While the seasons are very hot, they need a larger and more frequent water supply.

It adapts easily to any type of soil, as long as it drains well. This is to avoid diseases and root problems.

READ  What is the truth about the rumors of the resignation of the Pope?

This plant can also be easily grown in pots, as long as this is large enough to stabilize the roots. In this case, watering should be more frequent.

Perovskia atriplicifolia is a plant that is widely used to create beautiful hedges in the garden.

diseases

Perovskia atriplicifolia is highly valued for its resistance and special properties. In fact, here is an ornamental plant that looks like lavender but smells like sage.

As mentioned above, this plant is very afraid of stagnation of water. Therefore, to protect the roots from frost and snow, we intervene with the correct coverage.

Perovskia atriplicifolia is also afraid of the attack of aphids and parasites, in particular cochineal, which feed on the sap in the leaves. In these cases, we can intervene with chemicals or natural insecticides.

(We remind you to carefully read the warnings in this article, which can be referenced Who is the”)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

‘They are carrying a hanging man’, an inhumane horror – Libero Quotidiano

August 31, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

“We cannot give lists of people who will be evacuated to the Taliban”

August 31, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

India: In the northeastern states, 400,000 have fled floods – the last hour

August 31, 2021 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

Alitalia has lifted the positions of former Montezemolo and Ed Cassano & Ball in the Federation-era crash investigation.

September 1, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

GF Vip 6, two potential giffinis already close? The picture is suspicious

September 1, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

ReAdi the Italian flag shines in space thanks to Campania. Video

September 1, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Antoine Griezmann: Atletico Madrid agree with Barcelona on the return of the French striker

September 1, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt