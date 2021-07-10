Italy – England, Chiellini, the captain shouts: “You need madness and vitality to play the final”

All Blue Design: “You will also need a warm heart and a cold head or else you will not survive England at Wembley. Kane is a great player: How many times have I spoken to Paratici about it”

From our correspondent Marco Basuto

From Lukaku to Morata, you end with Kane. Let’s say Giorgio Chiellini didn’t miss anything in this European Championship. Not even the muscle issues that kept him out of the arena in two games but didn’t stop him from getting the team back on his shoulders. Defensive control is one of the most prominent (many) of this national team, which conceded only three goals, and no more than one goal per game. With the relaxing psychological foreplay that she did not find herself under. Now that we’ve come to the final chapter, the captain is just the captain. It indicates how best to live the last hours before a challenge in the most constructive way possible. “My job and that of the coach is to belittle it, because there is a whirlwind of feelings. You have to enjoy it with a lot of joy and energy and a little madness as was already said in the resort in Sardinia.”

lightness – Italy was the pinnacle of certainty, a group Mancini defined as “insoluble,” an important term. “I decided to continue this course because I knew we were going to do well. I felt there was something magical and special about this team. There was something different about the beginning of the expedition. We were convinced we were making a great European, and the feeling was always growing was to be in a great tournament. After Republic The Czechs, we definitely realized that we were free and light enough to do something important. And starting with Roma with our fans gave us an extra boost.” Then he smiles as he talks about himself: “I have to think day in and day out and live every moment, I can’t make long-term plans. In this group everyone has a role and we are all equally important.” READ Fly in the 100th breaststroke with the best seasonal experience in the world - OA Sport

stimuli – The captain talks about his personal life day in and day out, and tomorrow he will attend it in the presence of Kane, about whom Giorgio speaks in important words: “I admire Kane’s many qualities. He is fit, technical, knows how to make assists, aims for the head and shoots well from outside.” I was instantly shocked. I’m a huge fan of her, you can ask Parachi how many times we’ve talked about her. He’d be lucky enough to enjoy him at Tottenham. For me it’s a tough challenge but a very motivating one.” Then there is, of course, the rest of England. “They have a great personality in all departments and the coach has given a solid and tangible imprint. They are not a side that dribbles like Spain, but they are strong, they have conceded half a free kick goal in the whole European Championship and once they can get a little bit of the field it can really hurt you With no warm heart you will not survive the Wembley final against England, and you will not survive either. There are times when you have to be bold and others when you need to be clear. It is impossible to think of controlling the game for 90 minutes. To win, it will be necessary Attention to detail.”

