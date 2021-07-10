Euro 2020, for English television, the victory has already been written. Live countdown: “The Cup is close to home”

‘We are close to going home’: In England they are really sure of winning the Euro 2020 final with Italy. At least based on accompanying graphics on Sky Sports UK countdown towards Wembley match. As evidenced by Post on Instagram By Hayley McQueen, Sky Sports News Presenter Ironically, she was born in Manchester but is a broadcaster for the Scottish Premier League and Scottish Cup.

Today’s English newspapers were full of ritual wishesShe’s back homethat comes from the song Three Lions (Football goes home), which dates back to 1996 and was written by David Badel and Frank Skinner (British comedians) and set to the beats of Seed Lighting Music. The goal was for England to wish they could win the European Championship they had hosted and returned instead to Germany in the final against the Czech Republic, perhaps in honor of Gary Lineker’s famous slogan: “Football is an easy sport: 22 men chase a ball for 90 minutes and in the end Germany wins.” ». The song started in the following years cantata By English fans in stadiums and cites many British football heroes in recent times, such as Lineker himself (the 1986 World Cup scorer against some Maradona, who eliminated England in the quarter-finals thanks God’s hand and all Best goal ever In Football History), Bobby Moore and Bobby Charlton. The title is derived from the England national football team crest and the song regularly returns to the top of the UK singles charts during the European Cup or World Cup.

Meanwhile, the Italian national team has left the Coverciano training camp in Florence and will depart for London, landing at Luton Airport around 12.30 local time. Tomorrow, at 21 Italian time, the Azzurri will play the Euro 2020 final against England. On Monday, the Azzurri team received an invitation to Quirinale by President Sergio Mattarella along with Italian tennis champion Matteo Berrettini, who will play the Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic on Sunday. This afternoon, at 5.15pm local time, the usual pre-match press conference will be held with Roberto Mancini, national team coach and captain Giorgio Chiellini. At 6pm, training will take place at The Lodge – Tottenham Hotspur Training Ground. At the end of tomorrow’s game, Azzurri will fly to Luton Airport for Rome-Fiumicino.

