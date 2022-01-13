Italian Super Cup 2021-22: Inter and Juventus live on Canale5 and Mediaset Infinity

Wednesday January 12, at rush hour at 21.00, meets at the “Giuseppe Meazza” in Milan for the 2021/2022 Super Cup between Inter and Juventus. The match will be broadcast by more than 25 foreign broadcasters for a total of more than 130 connected regions, and will be recorded by more than 35 cameras, including Mediaset Add-ons, the competition’s exclusive licensee. In Italy, Inter-Juventus will be visible on live TV on Canale 5 and on live broadcast on Mediaset Infinity.

Together with Sony, new shooting models based on large sensors, used for the first time in the narration of a football match, will be tested in Italy. Equipped with cinematic style, Sony’s full-frame ‘rifle’ camera will deliver new images that define an innovative style capable of enhancing consumer taste for enjoyment.

Another novelty will be presented with a CD. Buggy cam, the camera is mounted on a remote controlled vehicle (Movicom Provider) that will move around the field during the pre-match stages, positioning itself in reverse during the match to provide exclusive images very close to the action.

Lega Serie A is doing its best on the pitch for this competition to give fans from all over the world a show worthy of the prestigious match that will be held at the Meazza stadium in Milan.Luigi Di Servo, CEO of Lega Serie A. “The largest number of cameras ever used for a Lega Serie A match, new footage and special optics will allow us toA real Super Cup Frecciarossa in an innovative way, presenting fans who will connect an exciting event in all its stages.”

The 12th of January kicked off with the Frecciarossa event – the sponsor of this edition – which started at 1.30pm at Milan Central Station where Lega Serie A ambassadors Alessandro Del Piero and Christian Vieri attended, who boarded the Frecciarossa 1000 trained with the competition livery to create a photo session using the Super Cup From Frecciarossa.

The match will be attended by many heroes who marked the history of Italian football, including Del Piero, Ferrara, Toni and Vieri as ambassadors of Liga Serie A, as well as Abbiati, Adani, Amoroso, Antonini, Baron, Carboni, Di Biagio, Odo. , Serginio, Ventola, Virchovod and Ziccardo.

Upon reading the line-ups, players will be announced on the stadium’s giant screens with posters from their 2021/2022 Panini collection displayed.

The Frúcia Rossa Super Cup will be broadcast in more than 130 regions by more than 25 foreign radio stations. Especially:

• Sub-Saharan Africa: StarTimes

• Americas: ESPN (Latin America including Brazil), Fubo TV (Canada), ViacomCBS (USA, US territories)

• Asia: DAZN (Giappone), TVRI (Indonesia), UseeTV (Indonesia)

• Europe: DigitAlb (Albania), DAZN (Austria, Germany, Spain), TV Arena Sport (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Slovenia), A1 (MAX Sport) (Bulgaria), Cyta (Cyprus) , Ekstra Bladet (Denmark), Nova (Greece), Charlton (Israel), ArtMotion (Kosovo), TSN (Malta), Ziggo (Netherlands), VG (Norway), Polsat (Poland), Premier Sports (UK, Ireland) , AMC Networks (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary), Look TV (Romania), Okko (Russia), Aftonbladet (Sweden), TRT (Turkey), TRBC (Ukraine), NTRC (Uzbekistan).