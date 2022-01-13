Djokovic in the Australian Open draw, the risk of expulsion remains

Novak Djokovic has been included in the draw for the Australian Open, which begins on Monday 17 January in Melbourne. The Serbian, who risks being expelled from Australia for visa irregularities, must meet compatriot Miomir Kekmanovic in the first round of the tournament. This was created by pulling the plate, which was carried out much later than the exact time of the thousandth hectic day.

Djokovic, ranked No. 1 in the world of tennis, is awaiting the possible decision of Immigration Minister Alex Hawk, who may order the expulsion of the athlete even though the court has in recent days expressed its support for the athlete’s stay in Australia. An announcement from Hook, as reported by The Age, is not expected at these hours.

When asked by reporters about the matter today during a press conference in Canberra, Prime Minister Scott Morrison avoided answering the question directly. “I refer you to Hook’s latest statement and our position remains unchanged: These are ministerial powers that Hook can administer and I do not intend to comment at this time.”

Meanwhile, it has been shown that seat capacity at the Australian Open will be reduced to 50% due to the increase in the number of virus cases in Melbourne. Masks will be mandatory and spectators will have to respect social distancing.