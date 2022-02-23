February 23, 2022

Italian Stock Exchange, commenting on today's session (February 23, 2022)

CNH Industrial fell sharply, after the renewal of the presentation of the Strategic Industrial Plan for 2024. The negative tone also for Telecom Italia TIM

The main indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets Consolidation in a positive areaAfter the strong fluctuations recorded the previous day.

at 10.20 FTSEMib He got 1.25% to 26,370 points, while FTSE Italia all participated It was up 1.26%. plus sign for file FTSE Italia medium hat (+ 1.34%) and for The star of FTSE Italia (+12%).

The Bitcoin It came to $39,000 (just under 34,500 euros).

The BTP-Bund spread Still less than 170 points.

L ‘euro I touched 1135 dollars.

Stilants Records a jump of 5.35% to 17.22 eurosafter spreading 2021 financial resultsThe year ended with a solid increase in revenue and profitability. The company also provided some financial information for the current year.

However, in sharp decline, CNH Industrial (-3.44% up to €13.06). Company introduced Renewal of the 2024 Strategic Action Plan, indicating the growth of net revenues from industrial activities to 20-22 billion dollars by 2024 with an average annual growth rate of about 6%. With reference to the shareholder bonus policy for the 2022-2024 triennium, CNH Industrial adheres to a fixed dividend policy and assures the company’s ability to carry out any buybacks.

Negative intonation of Telecom Italia TIM (-0.61% to 0.3941 euros). According to what was written in La Repubblica, the phone giant is considering the possibility of selling its stake inside (+2.71% to €9.244).

