NASA announces two space missions to Venus

It will be launched in 2028 and 2030

ROME, June 3 (Askanews) — NASA has announced that it will send two space missions to Venus to examine the planet’s atmosphere and geological features. The missions to which $500 million has been allocated will be launched between 2028 and 2030.

The last mission launched to explore the planet was Magellan in 1990. The goal is to understand “how Venus became an infernal world,” according to NASA Administrator Nelson. Venus is the second closest to the sun and the hottest planet in the Solar System with a surface temperature of 500 degrees.


The first mission, DaVinci+ (Venus’ Deep Noble Gas Exploration, Chemistry, and Imaging) will measure the planet’s atmosphere and determine whether Venus has an ocean, and will provide the first high-resolution images. The second mission, VERITAS (Venus Emissivity, Radio Science, InSAR, Topography, and Spectroscopy), will map the surface to understand the geological history and dynamics of earthquakes and volcanoes.

