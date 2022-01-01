WhatsApp trick to send messages to yourself that changes your life

The WhatsApp screen is perhaps the platform on which we find ourselves in front of our eyes many times during the day. There are all our conversations, friends, photos and much more. Because at this point we are not making it a more useful and complete place, where we can write down what we have to do, take notes, write down important dates and phrases.

How do you do it? It’s not really that difficult. The secret is to text yourself. It usually seems very strange but you will soon find that it is very convenient and very useful.

PM . photosGetty Images

The first thing to do to accomplish this trick is to involve a close friend or family member. Let him know that he will be added for a few seconds to a group with you. But only for a few seconds.

Then create a WhatsApp group with close contact (but just to avoid making a bad impression) and then right after that, kick it out. Now you are alone in a group that consists of only you (what a unit). Everything you write in this set will only come to you and become a kind of personal notebook. Then also give the group an indicative name like: “Notes,” “Things to Remember,” “Me and Myself,” Lonely Chat,” etc.

The last tip I can give you is that if you pin this chat above all others, it will always be at your fingertips with your feedback.

