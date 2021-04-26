Isola, Eletra Lamborghini attacks Valentina Persia and reveals who will win







Isola dei Famosi 2021: the cool looks of Ilari Blasay

Eletra Lamborghini Cash Valentina Faris It reveals who will winThe famous island In your opinion. Columnist for the reality show he hosted Elary Blasey He gave a long interview in which he talked about the contestants of the program who are broadcasting on Channel 5. Among the stories most discussed is the comedy, which is often at the center of clashes and conflicts.

Valentina Faris is extremely angry – she revealed in an interview with The Weekly Today -. She is always hungry and tense. This experience brings out the worst part of it. It’s controversial, and sometimes it’s bad. He suffers from a lot of strong situations. ” Writer He has clear ideas Also with respect Roberto Ciofoli, Actor and former member of Premiata Ditta: “I haven’t framed him yet. I go whipping. He’s the one who complains. He throws the stone and hides his hand. It looks like he works. Maybe you win, if you’re not a trait participant. Obviously there are people who don’t care about foolishness.” .

On the one hand, Eletra did not want to offset this Jill Roca: “He is a leader. We will see what he will do. He made peace with everyone. I don’t want to add anything about it. Maybe you changed. I didn’t change my mind about him.” Then the heir and the singer spoke about other competitors forThe famous island, Come Beatrice Marchetti, The model who, after being eliminated, lives her solo experience on the beach. “She is an ordinary girl. He will leave no trace,” he said.

On the other hand, Lamborghini said it was sorry for the early goodbye Elisa Iswardy All’The famous island. In fact, the presenter left the reality show due to an eye injury. “I am sorry for his retirement – he explained, while expressing no remorse for it.” Daniela Martani -. It’s good that she came home. “

Finally, Eletra has revealed who will win a raceThe famous island In your opinion. The heir is convinced that he will prevail in the reality set in Honduras Andrea Cirioli, Ex gieffino and ex tronista, Instagram star, are engaged Ariana Sirenation. “He thought he was on vacation in the Maldives – jokingly to Lamborghini -. He is amazed that his tears are spreading. As if he was betrayed. I am amazed at his surprise. We are on the island, and it is natural that we focus on the most emotional scenes between two quotes.”

Meanwhile, big changes are on the way to Honduras. The Outcasts will actually be divided into two groups, Primitive and Functional, who will clash, while there will be two distinct guests in the studio: Julia Salemi and Asia Argento.